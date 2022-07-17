PM attends investment promotion conference in Hậu Giang

VIETNAM, July 17 -

HẬU GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended an investment promotion conference in the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang on Saturday.

He hailed efforts by authorities and people in the nearly 20 years since the province’s establishment to overcome the most difficult periods.

Hậu Giang converges many favourable factors and has great potential and advantages for socio-economic development, especially in agriculture, logistics, energy and tourism, stressed Chính.

He expressed hope that the province can take advantage of policies dedicated to the Mekong Delta region, and turn potential into resources for socio-economic development, to better locals' lives.

The Government leader also suggested several areas where businesses should invest in Hậu Giang such as socio-economic infrastructure development, especially investment in traffic infrastructure and urban development; industry, particularly energy, processing, manufacturing, food industry; high-tech and organic agriculture; tourism; logistics; and information technology.

He asked Hậu Giang to coordinate closely with ministries, sectors and other localities to anticipate investment flows to create a breakthrough and new motivation for rapid recovery and sustainable socio-economic development, and prepare to meet the higher requirements of businesses and investors.

The PM also requested investors to implement their commitments and cooperation agreements, uphold their responsibility for environmental protection and in creating a safe, friendly and harmonious working environment for labourers.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government commits to creating a better and more favourable business and investment environment.

PM Chính also witnessed the hand-over of investment certificates to 12 projects in Hậu Giang Province, with a total capital of VNĐ19 trillion (US$810 million); and witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoU) on investment cooperation and investment intention with 10 investors, with a total capital of more than VNĐ204 trillion.

On this occasion, State-owned enterprises also presented VNĐ28 billion to finance the construction of schools and give gifts to people who rendered service to the nation in Hậu Giang Province. — VNS