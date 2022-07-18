Leader in Cryotherapy Debuts Custom-Built, Mobile Cryotherapy Centers
America's Only Company to Specialize in Breakthrough, On-The-Go CryotherapyDALLAS, TX, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spa Butler, a leading figure in the cryotherapy industry, is unveiling the latest achievement in the freezing-cold growing trend: fully customizable and mobile cryotherapy recovery centers. Geared for marketing and large events, these mobile cryotherapy centers provide on-site service for busy, health-conscious consumers and are now available for purchase.
Aesthetic professionals and fitness entrepreneurs across the country have taken to social media to express excitement for The Spa Butler's mobile cryotherapy trailers and cryotherapy bus options. "My skin is tightening, [and] already my breathing has been so much easier. I will be going here for the rest of my life," praised one raving fan via Yelp and Instagram. The mobile cryotherapy bus and mobile cryotherapy trailers boast an array of attractive features for clients, including a custom whole body cryotherapy machine, innovative recovery lounge with changing rooms and an elite entertainment package that includes (TVs, 5G internet, LED lights, and more).
The Spa Butler is currently consulting with entrepreneurs interested in custom-built cryotherapy recovery centers for their businesses. Able to construct trailers and buses of any size, the company can also incorporate additional requests like automatic sliding doors, solar panels, fold down stage, customizable awnings and more. The price for a standard-built mobile cryotherapy trailer begins at $60,000 and $99,999 for a mobile cryotherapy bus. The Spa Butler offers fast and affordable in-house financing to those who qualify.
Additional noteworthy details include:
* The Spa Butler leads the cryotherapy industry in customer support; they can provide maintenance and tech support on any cryotherapy machine on the market.
* The company specializes in helping entrepreneurs start a cryotherapy business through their strategic partnerships with a variety of industry professionals to bring quality insight to spa business owners.
* Other health and wellness modalities such as new and refurbished cryotherapy machines are also available ranging from $29,999 to $55,000, body shaping machines starting at $4,985 and anti-aging machines starting at $2,799.
About The Spa Butler
As the world's leading supplier of whole body cryotherapy machines and wellness recovery products, The Spa Butler focuses on building a strong foundation of quality products and services that will provide the best resources to medical spa business owners and wellness aesthetic professionals. Our goal is to save these owners a tremendous amount of time and money by avoiding common mistakes when buying professional aesthetic equipment.
