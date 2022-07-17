A Fulcrum to the Near Future

A New Way to Wealth Giants of Social Investing Bruce Piasecki

The path to success and the the full glory of wealth is doing more with less. Inspired by the wisdom of Ben Franklin, and other living legends like Bob Dylan.

"After a lifetime of experience in business and government, Piasecki is calling for a new era of restraint, frugality, and public-mindedness--as a set of non-negotiable first principles” — Daniel Sherrel, author of Warmth