A 10 Year Vision for the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary

17 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing

Nick Duigan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Tamar Estuary,

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has today endorsed the 10-year vision for the future of the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary.

Developed by the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce, the Vision focuses on community spaces, natural values and river health.

It seeks to balance community and estuary users’ feedback on how they want to enjoy and use the area, while working with its ecology to improve water quality and overall health of the estuary.

More than 550 community members took part in the extensive public consultation process, which has led to the creation of the Vision.

The Vision aims to transform the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary into an inspiring and inclusive destination for the whole community to enjoy.

The community said they wanted to see improvements to recreational places and connections around the estuary and that preserving natural values for future generations was vitally important.

The Vision sets a strategic direction for future developments over the next decade.

Proposed improvements include:

Continuous pedestrian and accessible transport links along the water’s edge;

Space for temporary dining and events at key locations;

Opportunities for story telling on the history and natural values of the estuary;

Long term sustainable management of water quality and natural habitats; and

Bringing people closer to the water edge through estuary walkways.

The Vision also proposes a wetland restoration program to support water quality and health as well as assisting to manage sedimentation in the estuary.

The Vision gives Governments and the Launceston community a guide for future planning and decision-making.

Implementing the Vision will require a final Implementation Plan as well as funding commitments and support from all three levels of government. To help support this, the Tasmanian Liberal Government will now ask the Taskforce to finalise an Implementation Plan to guide further decisions in relation to the Vision.

Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing, Guy Barnett, endorsed the Taskforce Vision.

“In order to create wonderful places and build our communities, we need to be guided by a plan,” Minister Barnett said.

“I’m excited to say this Vision creates a well-considered and informed plan to guide developments around the water’s edge and create places for business opportunities and future jobs, as well as recreation and enjoyment.”

"The Tasmanian Liberal Government recognises that water quality in the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary is a key concern for our community. Together with the Australian Government, the City of Launceston and TasWater, we are investing $140 million in improving the water quality and health of the estuary."

Minister Barnett also welcomed the Federal Government’s recent commitment of $8 million for the restoration of wetlands in the North Esk River to “encourage natural scouring” to improve sediment problems, saying this nicely compliments the priorities set out in the Vision.

Parliamentary Secretary, Nick Duigan, said he had spent time on and around the estuary and its river systems his whole life.

“Working with its ecology will help us to improve its health and sustainability, while also building on what make Launceston such a great city and providing better access to the estuary,” he said.

“I am thrilled to see the great work undertaken by the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce in producing this Vision and I am excited about the benefits for the estuary and for Launceston that will come from the implementation of the Vision.”

This work is already underway, with stock exclusion fencing, effluent management and riparian revegetation being delivered, protecting our waterways. Upgrades to the Launceston storm water and sewage system is also progressing, with major works expected to begin later this year.

The 10-year vision for the kanamaluka/Tamar estuary can be found at tamarestuary.com.au

