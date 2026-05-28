Tasmanians to pay the price for Labor’s red tape

28 May 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs

Tasmanian builders and home buyers will get a 12-month reprieve from National Construction Code red tape after the Building Amendment Bill 2026 passed the Parliament.

Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Guy Barnett, welcomed the temporary reprieve but said with the Code being acknowledged as increasing the cost of housing, it is incredibly disappointing that Labor blocked the full freeze of red tape.

“We took a strong position to the election to freeze the National Construction Code - a position which was backed in and fully supported by industry,” Minister Barnett said.

“Our position was nation-leading, and even the Federal Government is now openly acknowledging that constant changes to the Code are causing housing to be more expensive and harder to build.

“It is staggering that despite the acknowledgement of the Federal Labor Government that Code changes make building houses harder and more expensive, the Winter-Willie Opposition voted against the freeze.

“Labor could have supported the Government and the industry by backing a freeze, but they chose to block it.

"When the Code comes into effect next year, Labor will be responsible for the extra costs Tasmanian home buyers will pay.”