Pitching a home for football in Tasmania

28 May 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

Tasmania is step closer to developing a new home of football, as part of the Tasmanian Government’s 2026-27 Budget, which is delivering a strong economy, and a caring community.

Football Tasmania’s proposed home of football is based on six full-sized pitches, four five-aside pitches for community football and a state football headquarters facility.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said our Government is backing Football Tasmania’s plan to further develop football in the state.

“We are investing $350,000 towards the development of a detailed business case for the proposed Home of Football,” Minister Duigan said.

“Our State has a long and proud footballing history. Tasmanians love to play and support football on all levels.

“More than 42,000 people participate in some form of football across the state, and these strong numbers are only going to continue to grow.”

The business case would consider the potential use of Wentworth Park which is already well utilised by the community.

Extensive consultation with user groups, the community and the City of Clarence will be a core component, with this work to inform future decision making.

“I look forward to the progression of the business case for this exciting development,” Minister Duigan said.

Football Tasmania Chief Executive Officer, Tony Pignata, said if we are to continue to grow and develop future Matildas and Socceroos, we need to invest in the infrastructure our game so desperately needs.

“The State Government’s delivery on this commitment shows us they understand demand outstrips supply for rectangular facilities in the State,” Mr Pignata said.

“This facility will enable us to host grassroots junior games and tournaments, to host national competitions such as the Emerging Matildas and Emerging Socceroos, and to host our own flagship competitions such as our Statewide Cup finals.”