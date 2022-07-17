More Tasmanians upskilling through VET

17 July 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth



Tasmania had the highest percentage increase in government-funded VET students in 2021 when compared to the rest of the nation, according to the latest NCVER report.

The report - Government-funded students and courses 2021 - has revealed the number of government-funded students, program enrolments and subject enrolments have all increased in Tasmania over the 2021 calendar year.

When compared to the same period in 2020, the report found Tasmania’s government-funded VET students increased by 17 per cent to 27,900, which was higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

While just over half of these students received training through TAFE institutions (50.2 per cent), private and other training providers also played a role in upskilling Tasmanians.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is investing in the future of all Tasmanians through a range of education and training programs.

In 2021-22, the total government budget for VET in Tasmania was $168.7 million, with the Tasmanian Government contributing the majority of this funding.

The report also found a 20.5 per cent increase in Government-funded program enrolments in Tasmania to 28,100, which was the highest percentage increase of all states and territories.

Management and commerce was the most popular field of education, followed by engineering and related technologies.

Our Government is supporting Tasmanians to access the skills they need for a rewarding career.

