Health Fit Systems Announces Disruptive Technology to Revolutionize the Body Shaping Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Fit Systems over the last year has grown to become a global leader in the distribution and sales of aesthetic and wellness machines. Health Fit Systems' success has been primarily driven by accelerating adoption of its award-winning, high-intensity focused ultrasound building therapies with the Cryolyft Pro™. The Cryolyft Pro continues to revolutionize the non-invasive body sculpting market by providing individuals four different modalities in one device with the ability to eliminate fat without surgery, reduce wrinkles, and tone/tighten the skin. This state-of-the-art body sculpting machine is used to target the subcutaneous fat without destroying surrounding nerves, muscle, collagen or other tissue in the targeted area.
For the second half of 2022, the company has set its sights even higher.
Health Fit Systems newly designed product called RAVI™ utilizes a patent-pending technology to shape and tone the body through an inner ball roller apparatus to provide a compression micro-vibration treatment. It is the result of combining many years of institutional knowledge of the simultaneous emission of radio frequency and the modeladora massage therapy process.
"RAVI presents a paradigm shift in body shaping treatments," said Doug Moore, CEO. "RAVI will stimulate fibroblasts, increase the production of collagen and elastin, increase blood flow and increase oxygen. As a result, fat deposits are pressurized and thus loosened to finally eliminate fat through the lymphatic system - tightening the skin and reducing cellulite. "
"We are thrilled to enter the body shaping market with this breakthrough technology, with launch plans for later this month," added Tamera Fairbanks, VP of Business Development.
Michael Kaufman, Vice President of Marketing, sees the RAVI as a natural evolution of Health Fit Systems' body shaping therapies. "We promised med spa business owners there was a vision behind our body slimming and toning technologies. As we round out our portfolio, we are deeply committed to each market we serve. We will continue to invest in establishing trusted brand names that provide a two-for-one benefit in terms of affordability and function."
For more information about Health Fit System and its solutions, please visit www.healthfitsystems.io.
ABOUT HEALTH FIT SYSTEMS
Founded in 2021, Health Fit Systems has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment providers. With over 25 representatives located in more than 5 countries, Health Fit Systems has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments. Health Fit Systems' equipment include Cryolyft Pro, RAVI, and Cryoxcel. Additional information can be found at www.healthfitsystems.io
