The Tesseract Academy releases free GDPR and Cybersecurity course with leading expert Tom Hayes to help Uk businesses

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tesseract Academy, a London-based data science consultancy and educational organisation, has released a free course on GDPR and Cybersecurity with leading expert Tom Hayes (at https://tesseract.academy/courses/gdpr-and-cybersecurity-for-small-businesses). The course comes as a response to increased fraud and cybersecurity incidents in the UK. It is targeted towards CEOs and managers, without a technical background, and covers all the fundamental requirements that business should follow in order to become compliant.

Dr Stylianos Kampakis, the CEO of the Tesseract Academy says:

"The Tesseract Academy is committed to helping organisations of all sizes, from startups, to SMEs to corporations. As part of our mission, we offer free resources to business who otherwise can't afford them. The increased wave of digitalisation that UK business have experienced during and post-covid has also made them especially vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For this reason we decided to release a free course to support them on both cyber-defense and compliance."

On a similar note, Tom Hayes shares is views:

"It's clear that GDPR is just the beginning of more regulation that will follow in the next few years. AI ethics is on the horizon, with EU already having made its first move with the AI act. Business that prepare themselves now will find themselves in more favourable circumstances in the future."

The Tesseract Academy aims to distribute this course amongst business in the UK in order to help them better prepare for the next wave of regulation and compliance.



About Tom Hayes

Tom has more than 40 years’ experience working as a Consultant in IT, Business Analysis, Project Management, Systems Development, Data Protection, Information Governance and Management, Data Protection, GDPR and Cyber Security. He has worked at levels of management – up to Board level, in the UK, USA and China. He is a Fellow of both the British Computer Society, the Institute of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and is a National Cyber Security Centre approved Cyber Security Consultant.

He has undertaken data protection and cyber security compliance at over 30 companies within the Health, Finance, Fintech, Marketing, Events Management, Manufacturing, Retail, HR, IT and other sectors within both the private and public sectors – for start-ups, SMEs and multi-national companies.

About Dr Stylianos Kampakis

Dr Stylianos (Stelios) Kampakis is a data scientist with more than 10 years of experience. He has worked with decision makers from companies of all sizes: from startups to organisations like, the US Navy, Vodafone and British Land. His work expands multiple sectors including fintech (fraud detection and valuation models), sports analytics, health-tech, general AI, medical statistics, predictive maintenance and others. He has worked with many different types of technologies, from statistical models, to deep learning to blockchain and he has 2 patents pending to his name.

He is a member of the Royal Statistical Society, honorary research fellow at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies, a data science advisor for London Business School and CEO of The Tesseract Academy.

He blogs regularly at https://thedatascientist.com/blog/