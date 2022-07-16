Submit Release
Recognising the critical community support provided by Men’s Sheds



16 July 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Community Services and Development

I acknowledge and thank all members of the nearly 70 Men’s Sheds now registered across Tasmania for hosting events and gatherings across the State.

Men’s Sheds play an incredibly important role in providing a safe and supportive outlet to meet, where men can form friendships, learn and share skills and information, seek support and advice regarding health and wellbeing issues, and participate in projects that benefit the broader community.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is a strong supporter of our Men’s Sheds and in the 2021-22 Budget we increased funding for the Tasmanian Men’s Sheds Association (TMSA) Grants Program to $175,000 per year, over the next three years, delivering the commitment we made during last year’s state election.

I’m pleased to announce that the TMSA Grants Program for 2022-23 is now open and this year, the Grants Program will now also include extended eligibility criteria for health and wellbeing initiatives.

Funding is available through two categories:

  • Grants of up to $6 000, for equipment, tools, equipment, member training and community initiatives, and men’s health including mental health and wellbeing initiatives, as well as to purchase hygiene and other equipment to assist with COVID-19 Safety Plans.
  • Grants of up to $20 000, for capital works to improve facilities.

Applications are invited from Tasmanian Men’s Sheds that are either a member of the TMSA, or an organisation that operates as a Men’s Shed, and is able to demonstrate an alignment with the TMSA’s values and vision.

We know that Men’s Sheds are a valuable local asset and make a strong contribution to the community in a number of ways – and that’s why we’re backing them through this grants program to help develop the capacity and sustainability of Sheds statewide.

The Program is administered by Communities, Partnerships and Priorities in the Department of Premier and Cabinet. Guidelines and Application Form are available from
https://www.communities.tas.gov.au/csr/Grants/mens_shed
For further information, email at csrgrants@communities.tas.gov.au or by telephone on 1800 204 224.

