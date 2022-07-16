Equator's Dishwasher Awarded Prestigious ADEX Platinum Distinction

Full Size Dishwasher

The full-sized dishwasher model was honored for its industry-leading features and design

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its Full-Sized Dishwasher (available in black, white, and stainless steel) has been named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner. This appliance was one of many Equator products that won the coveted award. Helping to earn this award are the appliance’s myriad of exceptional features, including its Sanitize and Sterilization programs, eight wash programs, dual spray arms, wine glass rack, and adjustable top rack. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges.

“We are so pleased to announce that yet another one of our appliances — the Equator Full-Sized Dishwasher — was named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner in its designated category,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our organization is always focused on providing the highest quality and most innovative appliances available, which makes this award even more special.”

In addition to the features already described, the Equator Built-in Dishwasher boasts even more noteworthy functions. To cut down on water and save time, users have the option to select a Half Load Option. With six total wash and dry options, this dishwasher has the most customized options on the market. Users also enjoy whisper-quiet operation, with the appliance emitting a maximum of 51 dB when in use. Other top features include a stainless steel micro filter, concealed heating element, adjustable tines, and a rinse aid indicator.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

Other Equator models that took home the ADEX Platinum Award include the All-In-One Cordless Self-Cleaning Sweeper + Mop, the Equator Single Bottle Chiller, and the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

