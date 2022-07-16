Crystal Adams, a holistic wellness coach in Austin, TX, earns an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) ICF credential

Crystal Adams, a holistic wellness coach in Austin, TX, earns an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from the International Coaching Federation.

Crystal Adams, a holistic wellness coach in Austin, TX, earns an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from the International Coaching Federation.

Crystal Adams recently earned the prestigious designation of Associate Certified Coach (ACC) by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). ICF is the leading global organization with 35,000-plus professional personal and business coaches and offers the only independent and internationally recognized coach credentialing program. By earning an ACC credential, Crystal Adams has made a solid commitment to the profession of coaching. Crystal obtained her coach training at the Happy Whole Human Institute of Holistic Wellness (HWH). She graduated from the 210-hour All-in-One Coach Training program in April 2022.

Coaching is partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. Coaches work with clients in many areas, including business, career, finance, health, and relationships.

Coaching credentials offered by ICF benefit both coaches and consumers. By acquiring an ICF Credential, consumers know that a coach is creditable and has proper coaching experience. ICF-Credentialed coaches meet the highest professional standards and adhere to a strong code of ethics. ICF-Credentialed coaches must meet several requirements including obtaining a minimum number of coaching experience and coach-specific training hours. In addition, coaches who apply for a credential are assessed in their coaching standards and competence both orally and in writing by experienced, independent assessors under strict examination conditions.

Crystal is a Lifestyle Wellness Coach guiding women to create and sustain healthier habits for their minds, bodies, and souls. In addition to being a Certified Happy Whole Human Coach, she received health coach training from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, she is American Council of Hypnotist Examiners (ACHE) certified, and a pilates instructor. Her rates for a 6-month program, meeting twice a month, are $1800.

Clients are getting great results. For example, one client says: "Crystal is beyond amazing. Going through different exercises she brought to light some things that were negatively affecting me that I never realized. While coaching me on how to make positive changes, I am now creating more time for myself and embarking on a new career! She is the life coach I never knew I needed!!"

ICF defines coaching as partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. Coaching is a distinct service and differs greatly from therapy, consulting, mentoring or training. Individuals who engage in a coaching relationship can expect to experience fresh perspectives or personal challenges and opportunities, enhanced thinking and decision-making skills, enhanced interpersonal skills, enhanced international effectiveness, and increased confidence in carrying out their chosen work and life roles.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world’s largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching’s role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. Visit coachingfederation.org for more information.



