Dr. Lisa Leit earns a Master Certified Coach (MCC) credential from the International Coach Federation

AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lisa Leit recently earned the prestigious designation of Master Certified Coach (MCC) by the International Coach Federation (ICF). ICF is the leading global organization with 27,000-plus professional personal and business coaches and offers the only independent and internationally recognized coach credentialing program. By earning an MCC credential, Dr. Leit has made a solid commitment to the profession of coaching. Less than 5% of ICF credential holders earn an MCC, this is an elite certification earned by only 1,200 expert coaches internationally.

Coaching credentials offered by ICF benefit both coaches and consumers. By acquiring an ICF Credential, consumers know that a coach is creditable and has proper coaching experience. ICF-Credentialed coaches meet the highest professional standards and adhere to a strong code of ethics. ICF-Credentialed coaches must meet several requirements including obtaining a minimum number of coaching experience and coach-specific training hours. In addition, coaches who apply for a credential are assessed in their coaching standards and competence both orally and in writing by experienced, independent assessors under strict examination conditions.

Dr. Lisa Leit, the founder of the Happy Whole Human Institute, is an expert in the field of developmental psychology. For over 20 years, she has worked with individuals, couples, families, and leadership teams of organizations to overcome obstacles and live happy, whole lives. In customized group initiatives, including high impact coaching and management consulting, her unique, scientifically validated HAPPY WHOLE HUMAN® (HWH) holistic wellness assessment program identifies and addresses hidden risk factors to health and fosters meaningful, measurable, and lasting results for individuals and teams. Her approach is informed by self-directed learning, Family Systems Theory, Eco-psychology, Change Management principles, negotiation strategies, and applied neuroscience.

"Because of Lisa’s history, education, empathy and combination of passion and compassion as well as an incredible sense of humor, she has the best tools that money can’t buy and she is wonderful at sharing them and teaching me how to best use them. I have known Lisa for over five years and although I initially went to her with career and weight issues, I continue to seek her out for help in other areas as well. I was able to transition out of a toxic job and I lost over 40 pounds! What I learned in the process has helped me work through life’s challenges including relationships, feeling stuck, depression, anxiety, lethargy… If Lisa could be offered in a pill form, I’d take it every day and recommend it to everyone I know!" - Pauline Z.

For more information on Dr. Leit's Happy Whole Human ICF accredited ACSTH coach certification trainings, coaching and mentorship services, and other offerings , visit www.drlisaleit.com or www.happywholehuman.institute

ICF defines coaching as partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. Coaching is a distinct service and differs greatly from therapy, consulting, mentoring or training. Individuals who engage in a coaching relationship can expect to experience fresh perspectives on personal challenges and opportunities, enhanced thinking and decision-making skills, enhanced interpersonal effectiveness, and increased confidence in carrying out their chosen work and life roles.

The International Coach Federation is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standard, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 27,000-plus members located in more than 135 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices. Learn more at Coachfederation.org.

