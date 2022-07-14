Alexei Overchuk at the opening of the 31st International Festival of Arts “Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk”

RUSSIA, July 14 - The International Festival of Arts “Slaviansky Bazaar in Vitebsk,” is a large cultural programme sponsored by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, aimed at promoting humanitarian cooperation.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk read a welcome address to festival participants and guests by President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“Dear friends, a heartfelt welcome to you on the opening of yet another arts festival, the 31st International Festival of Arts ‘Slaviansky Bazaar in Vitebsk.’”

“For over three decades, this festival, held in ancient and beutiful Vitebsk, has made a tangible contribution to the development of international humanitarian cooperation and the strengthening of spiritual ties between our fraternal Slavic peoples.

“This year, the Slaviansky Bazaar programme is particularly intensive and diverse. The events will take place not only on the traditional stage at the Summer Amphitheatre but also at other city concert venues. The programme consists of performances by celebrated singers and artists, numerous musical, opera, variety, folklore and circus teams, as well as theatre plays and exhibitions. Events held under the aegis of the Union State are a big part of the programme.

“Importantly, the organisers are emphasising the creativity of the rising generation – young performers from dozens of countries will take part in the 20th International Children’s Competition during the Festival.

“I would like to sincerely wish inspiring and creative successes to all the performers at the festival and bright, unforgettable impressions to the guests.”

The festival has been held since 1992. This year, it will be attended by performers from over 30 countries. The main events will take place in Vitebsk on July 14-17.