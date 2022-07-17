THE DOLPHIN COMPANY: A SUPER COMPANY FOR WOMEN
This is the second year in a row that The Dolphin Company has been included in the Super Companies for Women edition.
Our female associates have the same right to achieve their professional and personal goals and dreams since we provide equal opportunities for men and women to access employment.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, the park operator with a global presence, was recognized in the #23 place in the Super Companies for Women 2022 by Expansión Magazine and Top Companies for its efforts to close the labor gap and encourage the inclusion and leadership of women working in the company.
— Guadalupe Jiménez, Chief Human Resources Officer at The Dolphin Company
Each year, Expansión Magazine issues a ranking called: Super Companies for Women, which recognizes companies that implement gender equality and contribute to more women reaching top management positions. The magazine reports that an increasing number of companies are taking action to promote and protect female talent inside and outside their workplaces.
"Offering suitable working conditions for the optimal development of the women who belong to The Dolphin Company family is part of the Social Responsibility. That has characterized us for more than 17 years, offering the same job opportunities. Our female associates have the same right to achieve their professional and personal goals and dreams since we provide equal opportunities for men and women to have access to employment," said Guadalupe Jiménez, Chief Human Resources Officer at The Dolphin Company.
This is the second year in a row that The Dolphin Company has been included in the Super Companies for Women edition. Top Companies and Expansión Magazine evaluate the organizations that had a presence in the Super Empresas 2022 ranking for this recognition. The Dolphin Company featured in the first 50 places thanks to its excellent organizational culture and climate.
For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America, has provided The experience of a lifetime; to more than 16 million visitors in its 35 Parks, Dolphin Habitats, and Marinas around the world. It is in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy. The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while making its visitors aware of the importance of animal welfare and the preservation and care of the environment. For more information, visit: www.thedolphinco.com
