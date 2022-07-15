Vietjet honoured as value airline of the year

VIETNAM, July 15 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been granted two international awards, the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ and the ‘Top 10 Best Low-cost Airlines” for 2022 by AirlineRatings, the world’s renowned airline safety and product rating website.

The awards recognise the airline’s expansive flight network, low fares, diversified services, clever promotions and personalised options for busy and highly demanding passengers.

“Vietjet has been praised for its customer-centric strategy as the airline constantly expands its flight network, offers diversified flight schedules and stays ahead of airfare competitions,” said Airlineratings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.

“The carrier is also recognised for its massive investment into a new and modern fleet, technology adoption and pre-flight and in-flight services to meet passengers’ evolving travel demand.”

AirlineRatings also rates Vietjet at a seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world for five consecutive years since 2018 and “the world’s Top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022” among 385 global airlines.

Besides Vietjet, this year’s AirlineRatings Top 10 list also highlights other notable low-cost peers such as Ryanair, Fly Dubai, Southwest and EasyJet, due to their excellent performances and contribution to affordable travel and added value for their customers in the post-pandemic recovery.

AirlineRatings rates the safety, in-flight product, and COVID-19 compliance of 385 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system. It has been used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and territories and has become the industry standard for safety, product, and COVID-19 ratings. — VNS