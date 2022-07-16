RE: ROAD CLOSURE 91S
Roadway is now open.
From: Sheehan, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 15, 2022 11:40 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE 91S
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91S MM36.9 IN ROCKINGHAM is CLOSED due to a CRASH
This incident is expected to last until further
notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully