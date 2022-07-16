Submit Release
RE: ROAD CLOSURE 91S

Roadway is now open.

 

From: Sheehan, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 15, 2022 11:40 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

 

I 91S  MM36.9 IN ROCKINGHAM is CLOSED due to a CRASH

 

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

 

