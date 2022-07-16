13th Annual International Film Festival In Celebration of Women
Women in Media-Newark (WIM-N) will host its 13th annual Women’s International Film Festival in celebration of global achievements of women.
The integrity of the stories being told, the cinematography and the timely themes are all compelling and offer insights into women’s global experience, as well as into our very souls.”NEWARK, NJ, USA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Women in Media-Newark (WIM-N) will hold its 13th annual Women’s International Film Festival for two consecutive weekends, July 28 – 30th in person and August 4th – 6th hybrid in celebration of global achievements of women. be in person, and the final two days will be virtual in order to accommodate those who are not able to attend in person. All screenings are free and open to the public.
— Pamela Morgan
The festival opens on July 28th at the Cranford Theater with a program that focuses on international women'sstories featuring “Daughter of a Lost Bird,” that looks at the life of an indigenous adoptee. The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center in Red Bank, NJ will host the festival on July 29th with a program that examines perception, featuring “Coded Bias,” that looks at Artificial Intelligence, and how it has been found to be biased against women and minorities. On Saturday, July 30th the festival returns to the Newark Museum with a program featuring a film on US Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Following the screening of the Barbara Lee film there will be a panel on Women in Leadership moderated by Jeannine LaRue, with panelists Marion Bolden, former Superintendent of Newark Public Schools, Alejandra Ceja and MacDella Cooper. Day four of the festival is at Newark’s ODR Studios re-examining artificial intelligence with a Newark audience.
The 2022 Women’s International Film Festival offers a dynamic program that provides international, independent film representing stories of women from five continents to attendees throughout the state over the course of the festival. With a nod to the recent Roe V. Wade US Supreme Court ruling, motherhood and sexual and reproductive health and rights are examined through the lens of a number of our film makers. Films focusing on women’s leadership are also highlighted for 2022. Gender based violence evidences itself in various ways, from sexual servitude to familial strife, and the plight of indigenous women, as well as that of women and the LGBTIQ community are also explored. Personal memoir is an interesting theme this year, with films using experimental effects. Themes of human trafficking, racial aggressions, political persecution, migration and religion round out the program. The immense talent and expertise of the independent filmmakers who take part in this festival deserve a greater audience.
“The lineup for our 2022 Woman’s International Film Festival is epic! With 12 years under our belt, we decided to stretch out and present our most extensive film festival in our history for our 13th year,” offered festival director Pamela Morgan. She added, “The integrity of the stories being told, the cinematography and the timely themes are all compelling and offer insights into women’s global experience, as well as into our very souls.”
We will once again have festival honorees for their community service. Physicians Health Network’s founder Dr. Omar Bey will receive our He For She Award for their work in supporting women’s health. Recipients of Woman In Media – Newark 2022 Community Service Award include Alejandra Ceja, Vice President of Community Engagement of Panasonic of North America; MacDella Cooper, Liberian philanthropist and social activist who is a graduate of Newark’s Barringer High School; Lisa Durden, who is a social activist, filmmaker, content creator and media maker; and Betty Neals who is an internationally recognized poet and educator.
The schedule for the festival is attached.
For more information email info@wim-n.com or call 973-996-8342.
About Women In Media-Newark:
Women In Media – Newark is a not for profit organization that advocates for and educates the public about issues affecting the lives of women using film, video and new media as our platform. Merging culture and academia, we rally behind our sisters who courageously struggle to assume leadership roles in the film industry with their conscious effort to present a balanced image of women, dispelling the stereotypes and changing public perception of their sisters worldwide.
# # #
Pamela Morgan
Woman In Media - Newark
+1 973-996-8342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter