GC Labs strengthens global presence at IFCC World Lab 2022 with four new partnerships

GC Labs, the leading clinical laboratory from South Korea, successfully concluded its participation at the IFCC World Lab 2022.
GC Labs widely know for its competitiveness in laboratory medicine and secured four new deals at IFCC, which led to actual contract accomplishment with overseas partners.”KOREA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Labs, the leading clinical laboratory from South Korea, successfully concluded its participation at the IFCC WorldLab 2022.
— Dr. Eun-hee Lee M.D., Ph.D., President of GC Labs.
At the event, they successfully signed four new contracts with global partners, which marks its ongoing commitment to building a strong diagnostics network worldwide.
IFCC WorldLab Congress is the world’s most prestigious academic conference for the lab profession, attended by approximately 4,000 clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine experts from 100 countries to share the latest advances in clinical laboratory science and diagnostics technology.
During IFCC, GC Labs actively established business partnerships with four renowned diagnostic companies: Holdinvest; Poliklinika Atrijum; Bangkok Medical Laboratory, and Granostic Diagnostic Center.
By entering into each contract with Holdinvest in Hungary and Poliklinika Atrijum in Bosnia, GC Labs became the first clinical laboratory in Korea to provide lab testing service to the European region. In addition, new partnerships with Bangkok Medical Laboratory in Thailand and Granostic Disagnostic Center in Indonesia are set to expand its business and market share further into Southeast Asia.
The agreements made during the event strengthened GC Labs’ presence globally, bringing its overall business partnerships with 16 institutions across 13 countries worldwide.
GC Labs also received notable attention for its impressive range of excellent diagnostic test services along with operating an exhibition booth and organising an academic seminar during the conference.
GC Labs co-hosted a promotional booth alongside affiliates under the theme of ‘Journey to Healthy Life’ introducing a one-stop diagnostic test solution. Designed to resemble the interior of an airport terminal, the booth was met with great praise from more than 500 visitors for its participatory programmes such as a virtual reality tour of GC Labs’ laboratory.
In addition, GC Labs invited prominent figures from various circles to hold a symposium on the subject of "diagnostics and testing beyond COVID-19 and the dynamics of an evolving market". At the educational workshop, which attracted more than 120 participants, speakers delivered their insights predicting market changes in different regions worldwide and had discussions on how the overall market for diagnostic tests is projected to flow after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am confident that GC Labs widely publicised its competitiveness in laboratory medicine and secured four new deals at IFCC. During the conference, many clients around the world expressed strong interest and demand regarding our cutting-edge testing service, which led to actual contract accomplishment with overseas partners. With IFCC as our growth engine for overseas expansion, GC Labs will continue to expand its footprint in global diagnostics market,” says Dr. Eun-Hee Lee, M.D., Ph.D., President of GC Labs.
About GC Labs
GC Labs is South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory that also specialises in infectious diseases and serves as part of the Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive an accurate diagnosis and the right treatment with unrivalled quality of routine and specialised clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays.
With more than 40 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with different areas of the world such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, India, UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Bosnia and etc. GC Labs is qualified with world-class medical standards of medical manpower, level and infrastructure.
For further information, please visit our official website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.
