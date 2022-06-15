GC Group participates in IFCC WorldLab Seoul 2022 as a platinum sponsor
GC Group, the leading clinical diagnostics company and a premium partner of Medlab 2023, is set to participate in the 2022 edition of the IFCC WorldLab Congress
"SEOUL, KOREA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Group, the leading clinical diagnostics group from South Korea, will participate in the 2022 edition of the IFCC WorldLab Congress as a platinum sponsor. GC Group through its four companies GC Labs, GC MS, GC Cell and GC Genome will highlight its testing services and products at an innovative airport-themed booth and offer insights through a series of talks looking at the future of lab medicine.
— Eun-Hee Lee, President of GC Labs
Held on 26-30 June 2022 at Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, IFCC WorldLab Congress is the world’s most prestigious academic conference for the lab profession, attended by approximately 4,000 clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine experts from 100 countries to share the latest advances in clinical laboratory science and diagnostics technology.
At a booth, GC Group will be showing a one-stop diagnostic test service under the theme of ‘Journey to Healthy Life’, including sample collection, transportation, clinical diagnostics and results, all against a virtual backdrop of an airport journey, from check-in to boarding.
Designed to resemble the interior of an airport terminal, GC booth will also consist of exciting “experience zones” offering: a virtual reality tour of a GC Labs laboratory using Matterport technology; an opportunity to experience GCare Lipid of GC MS, a personal in-vitro diagnostic product that can measure cholesterol, triglycerides and more, and receive test results; and four types of POCT device and genetic analysis kits.
Leading global experts from academia and industry will furthermore share perspectives on laboratory medicine in healthcare through a series of academic seminars from 27-28 June 2022, of which GC Group will also be taking part.
During their academic seminar, GC Group will discuss themes that will include: diagnostics and testing beyond COVID-19 and the dynamics of an evolving market; AI-based genetic analysis technology; and the introduction of technology that begins commercialization: application of liquid biopsy of ADPS technology and biochemical testing of PCT.
Eun-Hee Lee, President of GC Labs, says: “I am pleased that GC Group will have the opportunity to widely publicise its capabilities and excellence in laboratory medicine as a platinum sponsor at IFCC, the world’s largest international conference in diagnostic testing. In particular, it is significant in that major GC group companies with their own specialised fields at each stage of the diagnostic test process gather to create various synergies and introduce total healthcare services. In addition, this academic congress will be a significant opportunity to share trends and outlooks on global laboratory medicine.”
About GC Labs
GC Labs is the South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory, a specialist in infectious diseases, and serves as part of the Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive accurate diagnoses and the right treatment with unrivaled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays. With more than 40 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with different areas of the world such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, India, UAE, Jordan, Cambodia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and etc. GC Labs is qualified with excellent medical standard of medical manpower, level, infrastructure, and etc. For further information, please visit our official website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.
