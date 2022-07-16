Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory issued for the north end of Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, Snohomish County

On July 15, 2022, the Snohomish Health District issued an advisory at the north end of Mukilteo Lighthouse Park in Snohomish County. This advisory is due to high bacteria results during routine sampling. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Twitter and Facebook, or joining our email notification list.

Local Health Departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

For more information

Heather Gibbs, our BEACH Program Coordinator, is available at 360-480-4868 or heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department. For media inquiries contact Mugdha Flores in communications at 360-628-7692.