Streamflow restoration projects to receive $40 million in funding

It’s that time again — funding to keep water in Washington state rivers is about to start flowing (pun intended). For the fifth time, Ecology is getting ready to offer competitive grants for streamflow restoration projects. The upcoming grant cycle includes up to $40 million in available funding for projects that aim to improve streamflows throughout the state.

The Streamflow Restoration Competitive Grants Program began in 2018 with the passage of the Streamflow Restoration Law. The Washington state legislature authorized $300 million in bond funds over the course of 15 years to help implement projects that improve streamflow. Ecology administers these funds through streamflow restoration competitive grants. Including the $40 million available this cycle, the Legislature has authorized $180 million to date.

While Ecology won’t begin accepting applications until January 15, 2026, it is not too early for applicants to begin preparing. Now is the time to consider potential projects, attend workshops, schedule pre-application meetings and start working on applications. The application period will close March 17, 2026.

Funding guidelines have been updated and published and are available now. The changes include updated scoring criteria to reflect lessons learned as well as new and emerging priorities. Those eligible to receive Streamflow Restoration Competitive Grants include Tribal governments, public entities and non-profit organizations. The grants can fund a range of water supply projects focused on improving streamflows, with priority points awarded to projects that:

Are identified in an adopted watershed plan or rulemaking process that was completed to meet the requirements of Streamflow Restoration Law

Actively manage water to provide quantitative improvements to streamflows that will benefit instream resources

Benefit native fish or aquatic species of concern

Benefit ESA threatened or endangered salmonids

Benefit overburdened communities or vulnerable populations

Examples of projects funded in the previous grant round include:

$1,926,025 to Kittitas Conservation Trust for the Kachess River Restoration Project to improve streamflow and habitat conditions for ESA-listed bull trout and improve ecosystem function on about one mile of the upper Kachess River

$1,186,233 to the Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation to restore streamflow and floodplain connection in degraded stream channels impacted by fire in the Okanogan and Methow river watersheds

$735,000 to the City of Hoquiam to complete the final design and permitting to remove the West Fork Hoquiam River Dam and restore the stream

$5 million to the Kittitas Reclamation District to enclose a portion of the reclamation district’s South Branch Irrigation Canal to eliminate water loss and use the saved water to supplement streamflows on Manastash Creek to improve salmonid habitat

To support potential applicants as they prepare their project ideas, Ecology will offer virtual applicant workshops November 4 this year and January 22, 2026. These workshops will be designed to provide potential applicants information on the funding opportunity, including funding guidelines, eligibility requirements, application requirements and how projects will be evaluated.

The November workshop will be recorded and posted on our streamflow restoration grants webpage. Preapplication meetings will also be available and remain the forum for discussing specific applicant needs.