SepticSmart Week: Funding your septic fix

September 15-19 is SepticSmart Week!

Given that about one-third of Washington homes rely on septic systems, this week we are highlighting important information and resources to help homeowners maintain and manage their septic systems. Today's focus is on affordable options to repair or replace your septic system. For those who are new to this topic, check out our blog on septic system basics.

Well-functioning and properly maintained septic systems are a great option to treat residential or small business wastewater in areas where a sewer system is not available. Septic system repair can be a daunting and expensive task. In Washington, a new septic system can cost $30,000 or more. Since these systems are paid for and maintained by homeowners, costs are disproportionately high compared to households served by a public utility.

Helping homeowners

To help address the expense of septic system repair and replacement, and protect water quality, Ecology partners with nonprofit lender Craft3 to offer Clean Water Loans. This partnership provides affordable grants and loans to income-qualifying households to repair or replace septic systems. In some cases, loans can also be used to help homeowners hook up to sewer systems.

Since the program's launch in 2016, it has helped repair or replace more than 2,200 septic systems statewide- an investment of more than $60 million.

New in 2025, loan interest rates are now based on the area median income, which means lower-income areas can receive lower interest rates. Current interest rates for Craft3 loans are between 4.5% and 9.5%. Nearly 40% of households applying for septic repair and replacement funding are considered low-income.

Starting this year, it is also possible for grants, instead of loans, to cover the full project cost. In 2024, grants only covered partial project costs. While grant funding is limited, households earning less than 50% of the area median income may qualify for full coverage.

Septic success stories

With Ecology's financial support, Craft3 is able to provide funding in the form of loans and some grants for an average of 250 septic system repairs and replacements every year. Earlier in July, we announced $4.5 million in funding for Craft3 for the next two years.

Septic system repair in Kennewick

Septic repair project in Kennewick

Earlier this year, Samuel Garcia, a homeowner in Kennewick, faced a major challenge when the Benton-Franklin Health District determined his septic tank was failing. For Samuel and his family, the failing system required drastic water restrictions that impacted their everyday routine and comfort.

A limited number of Craft3 grants funded by Ecology became eligible to cover the full cost of septic system repairs and Samuel qualified for this new grant option. With the repairs complete, his family can finally return to normal life and enjoy the comfort of a fully functioning home again. What was once an overwhelming and unaffordable task is now behind them, leaving Samuel and his family with a reliable septic system and peace of mind.

Septic system replacement in Thurston County

Thurston County septic system replacement

In 2017, the Jones family purchased a home in Thurston County with a 42-year-old septic system. Before purchasing the home, the system passed the proper inspections, and the purchase was able to move forward. However, during routine maintenance in 2023, the system failed inspection and could not be repaired.

The family turned to Craft3 for support. Terry Jones shared:

"Lacey Ogel [Craft3 employee] answered the call and like an angel she discussed our situation, explained the program, and basically held our hand through the process. We knew this was our only option and although the monthly loan amount would tax our existing funds, we were feeling better that Craft3 was in our lives."

With Ecology and Craft3's help, the septic system was successfully replaced in June 2025.

More information about Craft3 Clean Water Loans including interest rates and eligibility can be found on their website.

If you find your septic system in need of repair or replacement, reach out! Ecology staff and our partners at Craft3 are here to help you maintain a functioning septic system to protect public health and the environment. In addition to visiting the Craft3 website, you can contact Tamara Cowles at tamara.cowles@ecy.wa.gov if you have questions about repairing or replacing your septic system.