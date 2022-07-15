(Subscription required) If she runs for retention, Cantil-Sakauye will almost certainly win. She received 67% of the vote in her 2010 retention election. The last time justices faced the voters was 2018, when Leondra R. Kruger won 73% of the vote and Carol A. Corrigan got 70%.
Praising her stability, lawyers hope chief stands for retention
