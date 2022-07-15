Shaftsbury Barracks / 3 Car Motor Vehicle Crash & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / INCIDENT

CASE#: 22B3002263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 at 1524 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 313 W

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front-end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Carol Johnson

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

PASSENGER: Mark Johnson

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

INJURIES: Minor neck pain

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Ronald Bennett

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minimal rear-end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH/INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a three-car motor vehicle crash with reported injuries on Vermont Route 7A near the intersection of Vermont Route 313 W in the Town of Arlington. Upon arrival, three vehicles were located on the northbound shoulder of VT RT 7A with property damage, and Arlington Rescue Squad was evaluating operators and occupants. It was discovered all three vehicles were traveling northbound on VT RT 7A before the incident occurred.

Operator one (Juvenile) was traveling northbound at approximately 40 miles per hour before they rear-ended operator two (Carol Johnson). Operator two’s vehicle was propelled into operator three (Ronald Bennett). Operators two and three were stationary as they were stopped to allow traffic in front of them to turn left onto VT RT 313 W. As operators two and three were stationary, operator one failed to be attentive to their surroundings and rear-ended operator two. Operator one advised they attempted to stop the vehicle, but they did not have enough time or distance to stop before the collision occurred.

Vehicle one and vehicle three both sustained minor damage, but vehicle two was totaled from the crash incident. The passenger of vehicle two, Mark Johnson, advised he had minor neck pain from the incident. All operators and occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, preventing further injury. Monarch’s Towing Service removed vehicle two from the scene due to the damage.

Further investigation led to Troopers issuing a citation to Carol L. Johnson, 40, from Arlington, VT, for operating a vehicle without the ignition interlock device inside the vehicle. Johnson’s driver’s license had a restriction of “T”, which required her to operate with the Ignition Interlock Device inside the vehicle at all times. Johnson was released with a citation to answer the charge of Criminal Driving While License Suspended (IID), a violation of Title 23 VSA 674 (b). Johnson’s court date is scheduled for August 29th, 2022, at 8:15 A.M. at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.