PennDOT Reopens Route 3022 Bridge in Jordan Township

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) bridge in Jordan Township, Clearfield County, today after completing repairs that included replacement of the superstructure, including new beams and deck surface. Completing the repairs allowed PennDOT to lift the detour that had been in place since late April and the weight posting of 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles.

PennDOT anticipated opening the bridge by mid-June, but vendor issues delayed the completion. PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this closure.

All work was completed by PennDOT's Clearfield County Maintenance Division.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #





