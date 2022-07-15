On Thursday, July 14, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a heron that was tangled up in fishing line at Wilson Springs Ponds in Nampa. Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath and Conservation Officer Matt O'Connell responded and were able to free the bird and release it safely nearby.
You just read:
Video: F&G Southwest Region staff rescue tangled-up heron at Wilson Springs Ponds
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.