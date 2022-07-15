Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – August 10 – 930am-11am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems at thoughtfully determined points throughout the year. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which had occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Part of each webinar will be dedicated to ADVISER status updates, so any district users who attended the old meeting are encouraged to sign up for the webinars instead.

For the August session, the schedule is:

9:30 am – 10:00 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner, Data Collections)

10:00 am – 10:30 am Summer P-EBT (tentative) (Jenna Hilligoss, Nutrition Services)

10:30am – 11:00 am Staff Reporting (Naomi Kohles, Service Desk)

Additionally, a pre-recorded presentation related to New Data Stewards will be available.

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/

(Archive recordings of past webinars are available under the accordion menus approximately 48 hours following the live broadcast.)