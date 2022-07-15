State Awards Record $789.4 Million in Water and Wastewater Funding for 385 Projects Statewide

Raleigh

Jul 15, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure will be awarding $789.4 million in grant and loan funding to help pay for 385 drinking water and wastewater projects statewide, including 140 construction projects. The awards approved by the State Water Infrastructure Authority this week include funding from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as additional funds awarded in the state budget signed on Monday.

“This historic level of investment gives North Carolina communities an opportunity for transformative improvements in water quality and public health,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “Our staff has worked with the Authority members to get the funding to communities as quickly as possible so they can put this money to work.”

Of the funds that were appropriated to DEQ on Monday in the 2022-23 state budget, $174,846,696 in grants were awarded at Thursday’s State Water Infrastructure Authority meeting. Funding this round also came through the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds, the State Reserve, and the Viable Utility Reserve. Projects funded from the Viable Utility Reserve are conditional upon approval by the Local Government Commission.

The full list of awards and projects will be available next week.