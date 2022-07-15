Submit Release
NCWorks.gov Website again serving Jobseekers and Employers after outage

North Carolina’s jobs portal, NCWorks.gov, is now back online and available for use by jobseekers and employers.

Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI), the Florida-based vendor that built and manages the site’s technology platform, took NCWorks.gov offline on June 26, following a cyber incident that affected the company’s servers.

GSI provides technology services to North Carolina and up to 40 other states and territories.

The site has been rebuilt and tested by GSI and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, which have been in close consultation with the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.

All public functions for both jobseekers and employers are available at this time. The NCWorks Mobile App (for both Apple and Android devices) is not yet restored, but the NCWorks.gov site is accessible on mobile devices’ web browsers.

Jobseekers can create resumes, search and apply for new jobs, and find information regarding educational and workforce training programs. Employers can post jobs, search resumes for qualified candidates, and access labor market information. Workforce system case managers also use the site to enroll individuals in one of several employment and training programs.

The temporary interruption in service did not affect North Carolina’s ability to pay unemployment insurance benefits; neither did it affect any other state information technology system.

For more information, customers may visit or contact a local NCWorks Career Center using the contact information found on the site, or call 1-855-NCWorks (855-629-6757).

 

