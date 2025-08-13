Renew NC Receives 1,000 Applications for Single-Family Housing Program

Raleigh, N.C.

This week Renew NC surpassed 1,000 applications received, reaching a significant milestone for the state’s Single-Family Housing Program (SFHP). This program, administered through the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization (DCR), provides assistance to repair or rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Helene. Renew NC anticipates construction beginning on the first home within the next month.

“Too many families in western North Carolina lost their homes after Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This program will help people rebuild their homes and their lives after the storm.”

The Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program is aimed at addressing any remaining long-term recovery needs of homeowners in western North Carolina, with $807 million in federal funding. The program prioritizes low- to moderate-income (LMI) families in communities that experienced significant storm damage in the wake of the most destructive storm in state history. Homeowners in 29 counties may be eligible to apply for assistance.

“Getting people home is where recovery really begins for survivors and their communities, and Renew NC is focused on getting our most vulnerable families home,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We will continue working closely with our local and state partners to make sure that recovery reaches every corner of impacted areas in western North Carolina.”

Since the program’s launch, Renew NC teams have been working on the ground to connect with residents and ensure that recovery resources are accessible to those who need them most, including opening offices in Asheville, Boone, and Marion. This includes partnerships with local governments, nonprofits, and trusted community organizations across the region.

Renew NC has visited 207 properties for assessment, including any unrepaired damage from Hurricane Helene. These site assessments provide necessary information to perform environmental reviews and serve as the basis to support application approvals.

“Western North Carolina is rebuilding and recovering from Hurricane Helene, and it’s exciting to see Renew NC be a part of that,” said Division of Community Revitalization Deputy Secretary and native western North Carolinian Stephanie McGarrah. “Through the Single-Family Housing Program, we’re dedicated to getting families back into their homes and on with their lives.”

Applications are open to homeowners in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties, plus ZIP code 28214 in Mecklenburg County.

As part of its outreach strategy, Renew NC is meeting people where they are — hosting events, establishing local intake centers, and canvassing neighborhoods to identify homeowners who may be eligible for assistance but haven’t yet applied.

“Renew NC teams are working tirelessly to reach families across western North Carolina, including some of the hardest-hit areas,” said Maggie Battaglin, Director of Renew NC’s Single-Family Housing Program. “From local intake centers to community events to door-to-door outreach, we are committed to ensuring people know that help is available.”

Homeowners seeking more information about the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program can visit RenewNC.org, call (888) 791-0207, or visit an in-person location. Program staff can help determine if the homeowner qualifies for assistance. The Renew NC app is also available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Renew NC programs are funded through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Of the total $1.4 billion in CDBG-DR funding allocated to the state for western North Carolina recovery needs, $807 million supports the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program.

Later this year, Renew NC will introduce two additional housing programs: Multi-Family Housing for small rental projects with seven or fewer units and larger projects with eight or more, and Workforce Housing for Ownership for the development of homeownership opportunities that are affordable to broader segments of the workforce. Infrastructure and Economic Revitalization programs will also be launched in the coming months.

More information about the administration of the Renew NC programs can be found on the Division of Community Revitalization’s website at CommerceRecovery.nc.gov.