North Carolinians Invited to Share Their Ideas at Statewide Economic Development Listening Sessions

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce is inviting residents across the state to help shape North Carolina’s economic future by participating in a series of public listening sessions starting Aug. 27. These sessions will give North Carolinians a direct opportunity to share ideas, concerns, and priorities that will inform the state’s next Comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan.

Hosted in each of the state’s eight Prosperity Zones and one virtual format, the sessions will be facilitated by the University of North Carolina School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative. Feedback gathered will guide the Steering Committee — comprised of leaders from the public and private sectors — as it develops a collaborative, forward-looking plan to strengthen communities and grow the economy.

“North Carolina’s economic success is a product of strategic investments in our people, our places, and our partnerships, and these sessions will help us shape a plan that makes us more competitive and prosperous,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, who also serves as chair of the steering committee. “We need the voices of people from around the state to help us build a plan that works for all regions of North Carolina.”

Residents, community members, and leaders from local, state, regional, and tribal governments, as well as community-based organizations, nonprofits, education, healthcare and the business industry are encouraged to attend. Online registration is free and available here.

Listening Session Schedule:

Aug. 27 | 10:00am - 11:45am | Durham

| 10:00am - 11:45am | Aug. 28 | 3:00pm - 4:45pm | Kernersville

| 3:00pm - 4:45pm | Sept. 8 | 3:00pm - 4:45pm | Charlotte

| 3:00pm - 4:45pm | Sept. 12 | 10:00am - 11:45am | Pembroke

| 10:00am - 11:45am | Sept. 18 | 3:00pm - 4:45pm | Sylva

| 3:00pm - 4:45pm | Sept. 19 | 10:00am - 11:45am | Lenoir

| 10:00am - 11:45am | Sept. 23 | 10:00am - 11:45am | Edenton

| 10:00am - 11:45am | Sept. 24 | 10:00am - 11:45am | Jacksonville

| 10:00am - 11:45am | Sept. 30 | 10:00am - 11:00am | Virtual

The listening sessions will also be informed by a robust economic analysis conducted by the Commerce Department’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division (LEAD), providing a data-driven foundation for the plan’s priorities, goals, and recommendations.

“North Carolina’s economic future is best shaped by those who live and work in our communities every day,” said Anita Brown-Graham, director of the ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government. “We want to hear their stories, ideas, and perspectives so the plan reflects the full range of opportunities and challenges across our state.”

North Carolina’s Comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan, required every four years under G.S. 143B-434.01, aligns partners and policies across government, industry, education, and communities to ensure that all North Carolinians — regardless of geography or background — have the opportunity to succeed.

Reflecting the state’s evolving workforce needs, regional assets, and priority industry clusters, the plan will be finalized and published in spring 2026 as the blueprint for statewide action and investment through 2030.

To register for a listening session or learn more about the planning process, visit: commerce.nc.gov/StrategicPlan.