SPICELY ORGANICS EARNS BEVEG CERTIFICATION
Global organic spice brand, Spicely Organics® has successfully certified Vegan its facilities and products to the BeVeg Vegan certification standard.
Spicely Organics is proud to make this investment to become vegan certified and continue to cement consumer trust in our brand.”FREEMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global organic spice brand, Spicely Organics® has successfully certified its facilities and products to the BeVeg Vegan certification standard, through independent third-party certification, confirming that it is Vegan, which means free from animal ingredients, 100% plant-based and cruelty-free. The independent, third-party validation confirms that products are Vegan, free from animal ingredients, 100% plant-based, and cruelty-free
— Spicely Organics® founder and CEO Bijan Chansari
Spicely Organics, the better-for-you spice company, announced it had applied for independent third party Vegan certification – a significant advancement of its already industry-leading quality program. The brand's certifications now include: Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, OU Kosher, and BEVEG Vegan certification.
Spicely Organics has a category-leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items, all of which rely on independent third-party verification as part of its commitment to product quality assurance. This additional and official BeVeg Vegan certification represents further proof of Spicely Organics' commitment to already high-quality ingredients as well as its longstanding desire to continually push industry boundaries.
To earn Vegan certification, Spicely Organics had to complete a five-step process, verifying that the applied for Vegan claimed products do not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished product; it comes from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the product is considered cruelty-free. Spicely Organics and related marketing materials can now bear the BeVeg trademark logo to show consumers that it is officially Vegan.
"[M]y commitment to quality has driven us to invest in independent third-party certifications across the portfolio to build trust with our consumers," Spicely Organics® founder and CEO Bijan Chansari said. "Spicely Organics is proud to make this investment to become vegan certified and continue to cement consumer trust in our brand."
“With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on Spicely Organic products, consumers can rest assured that it is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party organization,” says Carissa Kranz, esq., founder and CEO of BeVeg.
"We firmly believe this investment to upgrade our category-leading portfolio of third-party certified items is the right thing to do," Spicely Organics® General Manager Chris Cole said. "Not only does this investment positively differentiate Spicely Organics from others in this space, but this upgrade brings additional value and peace of mind to our consumers."
The official and only accredited Vegan certification trademark is a voluntary process recognized worldwide by those who are looking for products that are guaranteed to be free from ingredients of animal origin and not tested on animals. Present on the packaging of products sold in retail stores, the BeVeg Vegan trademark guarantees that the product has been checked by expert technical third-party auditors, according to a certification procedure which includes a documentary file review, an audit of the production area, mandatory updates of Standard Operating Procedures to contemplate Vegan quality assurance and some lab testing by an accredited laboratory.
About Spicely Organics®
Spicely Organics is a major direct importer of organic spices, searching the globe for authentic spices that meet its rigorous taste profile, and then producing everything at their gluten-free facility in Fremont, California. Spicely Organics was established in 2002 and is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified, and BeVeg Vegan certified), clean ingredients, and gluten-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.
About BeVeg International
BeVeg International is the world’s leading Vegan certification company. BeVeg is ISO accredited and recognized by the world accreditation forum for its internationally accredited Vegan standard. ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that develops and publishes international standards. BeVeg is accredited under ISO 17065 as a published Vegan standard for Vegan conformity assessment. BeVeg is a global Vegan trademark that brings legal credibility to Vegan claims, which inherently raises the standard of consumer transparency, bringing integrity to a process that was once (before BeVeg) legally deficient.
The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. The Vegan certification is based on the BeVeg Vegan technical standard. BeVeg International holds ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to offer the BeVeg Certification and is considered a global conformity assessment program recognized in accordance with ISO 17067.
Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other certification audits such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others.
Click to learn more about Spicely Organics, and Vegan product certification.
