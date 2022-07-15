Construction Project Closes a Portion of Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project.

On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District begins work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex.



A detour using Rovendale Drive, Route 44, and Route 54, will in in place for the duration of the project.



Work is expected to be completed on this project Wednesday, August 17, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



