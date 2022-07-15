Little Cooley Road Reopened in Crawford County

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) in Athens Township, Crawford County is reopened following the installation of a box culvert to carry the roadway over Little Federal Run.



The majority of the work was completed by employees from the PennDOT Crawford County maintenance facility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

