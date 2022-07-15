Flower Road Closed in Summit Township, Erie County

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that a portion of Flower Road (Route 4008) and the Flower Road entrance to the Erie County Technical School are closed due to construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County.

The Oliver Road and Hamot Road legs of the intersection are open.

Flower Road closed Wednesday, July 13, 2022 and is expected by the end of July. A 4.5-mile detour is posted using Reichert Road, Dunn Valley Road, and Oliver Road.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available online at the www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

