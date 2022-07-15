3:10 PM Update: Lane Restriction on Route 15 SB in Gregg Township, Union County

3:10 PM Update: Both lanes of Route 15 southbound are open.​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Route 15 southbound between White Deer and Allenwood in Gregg Township, Union County, due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

