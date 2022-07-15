Route 885 Irvine Street Gas Line Work Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 885 (Irvine Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on Route 885 daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late July in the following locations:

Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct gas line work within the sidewalk and may need to restrict traffic.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jessie Gorby at 724-258-4443.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

