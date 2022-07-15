PennDOT Issues Late July Update for Local Interchange Project

Bellefonte, PA – As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a mid-July update on the project. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Interstate 80 westbound:

I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer. All lanes are shifted right. In this configuration, the shoulder functions as the right (travel) lane and the travel lane as the left (passing) lane.



On Route 26, about a mile east of the KOA campground, flaggers in the roadway continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work and roadway widening progress. On Thursday, July 21, the contractor will implement a new traffic pattern that sees traffic diverted onto the newly completed roadway surface as crews begin the next phase of the roadway reconstruction. The contractor will keep two lanes open to traffic while performing the work. The lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and improve Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

