Southbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Daylight Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daylight lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley and Glenfield boroughs, Allegheny County will start Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on southbound Route 65 between Chestnut Street in Sewickley Borough and the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-August. Crews will conduct barrier wall, guide rail, and crash attenuator installation work.

Lindy Paving will be performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





