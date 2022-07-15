Route 108 Croton Avenue Restrictions Begin Monday in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway repairs on Croton Avenue (Route 108) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-August on Route 108 between East Washington Street and Hawthorne Street. Crews from A. Folino Construction will conduct the repair work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





