Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,841 in the last 365 days.

Pleasant Valley State Prison incarcerated population makes donation to memorial fund for Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims

News Releases

PVSP staff and Inmate Advisory Council representatives display donation for the Robb School Memorial Fund

PVSP staff and Inmate Advisory Council representatives display donation for the Robb School Memorial Fund

The population donated $6,980 to the Robb School Memorial fund to assist those impacted by the tragedy

COALINGA, CA – The incarcerated population at Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP), with the assistance of staff, contributed $6,980 to the Robb School Memorial fund by making voluntary donations through their personal trust accounts.

“I gladly approved this charitable effort, which united the population in one inspirational goal,” said PVSP Warden Ron Godwin. “We were all devastated by what took place in Uvalde, and grateful to have the opportunity to make a contribution to those who need it most.”

Each Inmate Advisory Council (IAC – a board comprised of incarcerated representatives) within PVSP turned the opportunity into a friendly competition for which facility could raise the most funds. The institution’s Community Resource Office and Accounting Office worked with incarcerated participants to facilitate donations through their trust accounts.

While working on this effort, the population also engaged in discussions on gun violence and its impacts on society.

“Every single IAC at PVSP was in full-support of donating to this cause,” said PVSP Community Resource Manager Jeanette Bragg. “While the population agreed the donation would not ease the pain and loss of lives, it was their way of showing they care and that humanity deserves hope.”

There were 312 total donations ranging from 7 cents to $300.

Learn more about supporting those impacted by the Uvalde tragedy: Robb School Memorial Fund / Homepage (ucisd.net)

PVSP opened November 1994 in Fresno County. The institution houses approximately 2,635 minimum-, medium-, and maximum-security incarcerated people and has approximately 1,180 employees.

Contact: CDCR Press Office: opec@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

Pleasant Valley State Prison incarcerated population makes donation to memorial fund for Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.