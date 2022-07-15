Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Pickens County, Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Marlboro County and Lexington County; Seven Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 15, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that:

• A skunk found near Shady Grove Road and Mount Bethel Road in Pickens, SC has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 11, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 12, 2022.

• A raccoon found near Highway 177 between Rambeau Lane and Morrow Lane in Wallace, SC has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 12, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 13, 2022.

• A raccoon found near Stucks Point Road and Eptings Camp Road in Chapin, SC has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Four dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 12, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 13, 2022.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with the Pickens county skunk, Marlboro county raccoon, or Lexington county raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273, Florence office at (843) 661-4825, or Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).



It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the sixth animal in Pickens County to test positive for rabies in 2022. The raccoon from Marlboro County is the first animal to test positive for that county, and the raccoon from Lexington is the second animal to test positive for rabies for that county in 2022. There have been 40 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, eight of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Pickens County, none were in Marlboro County, and seven were in Lexington County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

###

