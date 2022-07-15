Bautista Conservation Camp Walkaway Apprehended

HEMET — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials arrested Jonathon Haines, an incarcerated person who walked away from the Bautista Conservation Camp in Riverside County on July 14.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., Haines turned himself in at the administration building at the camp and was taken back into custody. He is being transported to Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown. The case will be referred to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Haines, 33, is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 208 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was sentenced to state prison from Riverside County on June 28, 2013 with a 17-year, four-month sentence for second-degree robbery with use of a firearm as a second-striker, receiving stolen property, evading or attempting to evade peace officer while driving recklessly, and buy/receive stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment as a second striker. He was scheduled to parole in Oct. 2023.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Sheriff’s Office were quickly notified and assisted in the search. Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

