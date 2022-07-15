Dr. John L. Mack Founder of GPS Figured Out The Algorithm To Help More Authors Get Published Successfully
John Mack creates the ASAP Method for Authors
Learn how to turn a Published Book into a Profitable Business with a Polished Brand and a Proven Blueprint”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a universal agreement that the pandemic has disrupted more than a decade's worth of norms and work traditions worldwide. Fortunately, we are in an era where information is making it convenient and accessible for authors to gather data and help contemplate what publishing company to work with based on concrete results and success rate. Finding a trustworthy publishing house to assist in an author's first time publication should not be a hard choice.
— Dr. John L. Mack
Dr. John Mack, an author and founder of Get Published Successfully is among the many leaders who had to adjust to the new normal and challenged his company to rethink ways of retaining formidable talent. John partners with ZavoMedia PR Group, a global PR agency based in New York that firmly supports GPS vision in helping authors get published successfully in the biggest online book stores. When choosing the right publishing house authors can embrace open-mindedness with confidence. In this interview, we're pleased to gain exciting insights from the successful author and discover his ability in figuring out the algorithm to help more authors get published successfully.
Liana Zavo: We are thrilled to have you join us today, welcome to ZavoMedia PR Group exclusive interview! Let’s start off with a little introduction. Tell our readers a bit about yourself and your company.
John Mack: I am Dr. John L. Mack, an author, coach and the founder of GPS (Get Published Successfully). For the last ten years we have assisted over 400 authors to Get Published Successfully. I soon discovered that these newly Published and verified Best Selling Authors were all facing a similar dilemma...They were "Broke Best Sellers.” You see, I figured out the algorithm to create an Amazon Best Seller ranking. But my authors were all asking how to "Get Paid Successfully?” During the Pandemic I wrestled with that question, and after considerable focus and thought I created the ASAP Method. This unique hybrid system allows an author to Get Published Successfully & Get Paid Successfully.
LZ: 2020 and 2021 threw a lot of curve balls into business on a global scale. Based on the experience gleaned in the past couple of years, how can businesses thrive in 2022? What lessons have you learned?
JM: Based on that information I think a lot of experience has been gained these last couple of years. In order for businesses to thrive in 2022 there are some things that they must be implementing and some lessons that should have been learned. The effects of the pandemic on mental health is incalculable. We're still seeing the results of that. From a business standpoint to be able to quickly and effectively pivot and be able to perform in the best of such draconian restrictions is incredible. I think that the most important lesson learned is that we are adaptable and that technology was in place at the right time to be able to save us from ourselves.
LZ: The pandemic seems to keep on disrupting the economy, what should businesses focus on in 2022? What advice would you share?
JM: That is a credible question because the disruption has been both dangerous and defining. The danger of the disruptions is that people were not prepared for and therefore they made stumbles and mistakes that were possibly costly. The defining moment is that now we get to decide exactly how we want the future to play out. The disruption in the economy leveled the playing field because it put everything at an online level.
LZ: The majority of executives use stories to persuade and communicate in the workplace. Can you share with our readers examples of how you implement that in your business to communicate effectively with your team?
JM: The majority of executives use stories to persuade them to communicate in the workplace. My company is about publishing and communication, so the bottom line is the story matters. But it matters how you tell the story. Of course I incorporate the stories and the antidotes. They all add to the personal part because that builds rapport for the reader. Then we want there to be a didactic, a take away, something that they
LZ: Business is all about overcoming obstacles and creating opportunities for growth. What use is a real challenge right now?
JM: I think the most difficult challenge I'm facing right now is acquiring the necessary resources so that I can purchase the resources, applications, software, and tools to be able to effectively meet the demand that is coming as a result of where we are scaling to. So overcoming those obstacles by creating more opportunities. More opportunity for people to take advantage of our services provides enough revenue for us to purchase those tools and be able to scale in 2022.
LZ: On a lighter note, if you had the ability to pick any business superpower, what would it be, and how would you put it into practice?
JM: I would want to read minds. Religion teaches the concept of discerning. You can look at a person, and you can read them and know what they’re thinking. That superpower doesn't exist as such but you would still be able to discern the spirit. When you understand a person's personality and what they're doing, then you will be able to move forward in the negotiation process.
LZ: What does “success” in 2022 mean to you? It could be on a personal or business level, please share your vision.
JM: It means that with the creation of the new iteration of GPS which is ASAP Accelerated Self-Assisted Publishing, that we create a seven-figure business that is morphing into an eight figure business. We are onboarding 20 to 30 new clients a month and that we've expanded our network and our team to be able to accommodate that type of skill and growth.
Dr. John L. Mack helps and changes lives through his groundbreaking techniques and innovations. John plans on expanding his influence to reach more authors.
Heather Peterson
ZavoMedia PR Group
+1 707-278-6742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other