Gov. announces New Mexico plans to invest $38 million in electric vehicle charging stations

NM is first state in the nation to submit plan for federal approval

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that New Mexico has filed the state’s plan to execute $38 million in federal funding for expanded electric vehicle charger infrastructure, the first state in the nation to do so.

“New Mexico is leading the nation in driving the future of greener transportation forward,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Whether it’s a trip across town or across the state, we are using every available tool to ensure that everyone in New Mexico can benefit from electric vehicles. Building a comprehensive network of EV charging stations throughout the state will not only reduce our greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation – and their effects in frontline communities – but also open cities and towns across New Mexico for additional tourism, attracting new visitors and putting more money into local economies. My thanks to our hardworking federal delegation members for securing this important funding for New Mexico infrastructure.”

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, New Mexico is slated to receive $38 million over five years to complete the state’s portion of a national electric infrastructure network. Under the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) plan submitted this week to the federal Department of Transportation, electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be located no greater than every 50 miles along New Mexico interstates, supporting safe and comfortable travel across the state for the growing number of EV owners in New Mexico and throughout the country. States are required to submit plans to USDOT by August 1, 2022.

New Mexico’s NEVI plan prioritizes practicality and efficiency by utilizing only Level 3 chargers, the fastest available in the country. Motorists will be able to fully charge their EVs in 30-45 minutes at an average cost of about $20, far less than the cost of a full tank of gas. The state estimates around 20 additional stations will need to be built to reach the federal goal. The state will use any remaining funding to continue to build up the state’s rural EV infrastructure outside of interstate corridors.

In addition to the NEVI-funded EV chargers, Gov. Lujan Grisham and the state Legislature appropriated $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the December 2021 special session for EV charging stations around the state. The governor launched the deployment of those funds in Socorro last week, where the funding’s first EV charger will be built on the city’s historic plaza.

Funding for these critical investments in electric vehicle infrastructure across New Mexico was secured by New Mexico’s congressional delegation members that advanced both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Lujan Grisham extends her gratitude to Senator Martin Heinrich, Senator Ben Ray Luján, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández, and Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury for their work on behalf of New Mexicans to secure this funding.