Fresh Films Gives Atlanta High School Youth Opportunity to Work on Set of Emmy-Nominated TV Show in July
Experience Prepares Them for Jobs in Georgia’s Growing Film & TV Industry
Fresh Films is a great program, and it provides opportunities for our students to be exposed to a whole new industry.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 17 years of engaging Atlanta students in summer programs, Fresh Films, a national non-profit that creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training youth in all aspects of the entertainment industry, launched its year-round film career program at the B.E.S.T Academy and Drew Charter School in the fall of 2021. This July, those students are “leveling up” that knowledge by gaining hands-on experience working on the set of the Emmy-nominated PBS television show Detectives Club.
— LaNett Stanley-Turner, a Parent Liaison at B.E.S.T Academy
The local Atlanta high school youth and additional students from Decatur, Gwinnett, and Marietta, will be rotating through all on-set positions under the guidance of film professionals as they film a segment of the TV episode. One of the episodes features DeKalb’s Fernbank Science Center and both will feature elementary-aged students from KIPP Strive Academy and KIPP South Fulton Academy.
"Working on-set is a credential to working in the industry, and it's this experience that helps jettison them to other opportunities in the industry," said Kelli Feigley, Founder and Managing Director, Fresh Films. “For example, Georgia native Glynnis Leach, a 2018 Fresh Films alum, was selected to be an apprentice at Lifetime this summer. Our goal at Fresh Films is to provide more of these industry opportunities to local Atlanta students.”
“Fresh Films continues to be an amazing resource for filmmaking opportunities,” said Glynnis Leach. “I loved working with this company in 2018 on Reese Witherspoon’s Filmmaker Lab project and that experience has led me into getting the apprenticeship with Lifetime on this one-of-a-kind opportunity. This program for other students like me to be involved in learning every aspect of the filmmaking process will result in the future of a more well-rounded and talented generation of filmmakers.”
The program will further expand this fall in both Atlanta and Gwinnett County. DePriest Waddy, CEO of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia said, "We are excited to help bring Fresh Films' film career pathway to our students in Gwinnett County to give them the skills and access to jobs in the growing film and TV industry that exists right here in Gwinnett County."
In Georgia alone, the creative industries contribute $62 billion in economic impact and employ over 200,000 people, representing 5% of all employment. Jobs in this sector pay twice the national average wage.
“From our 17 years of work in Atlanta, we know that our expanded learning programs are critical while students are still in high school, so they can have equal access to college and career opportunities,” said Kelli Feigley. “Our program focuses on high school because research shows us that black and brown youth and young women receive limited support about their capacity and eligibility to work in media (in tech or creative roles) so they need equal access to build exposure, skills, and confidence before they ‘self-select’ out of opportunities.”
In addition to Lifetime, Sony, United Talent Agency, Roku, the Food Network, Imagine Entertainment, and Paramount are also Fresh Films partners bringing industry pros into the program to further mentor the students. Eagle Rock Studios will host the students for a tour during their internship and they will also be able to meet representatives from IATSE Local 479, Tyler Perry Studios, and United Talent Agency.
Educators, media, and industry professionals looking to learn more about Fresh Films and see the teen program in action are welcome to attend the filming days.
On-set Filming Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 20th
Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Where: KIPP Strive Academy, 1444 Lucile Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
What: High-school student filmmakers from Georgia will be filming the third segment of the show where local children from KIPP Strive Academy complete a science experiment related to the episode.
Date: Thursday, June 21st
Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Where: KIPP South Fulton Academy, 1286 E. Washington Ave., East Point, GA 30344
What: High-school student filmmakers from Georgia will be filming the fourth segment of the show where local children from KIPP South Fulton Academy complete a science experiment related to the episode.
Egypt Little, an Atlanta high school student who will be a production intern on the set of Fresh Films’ Detectives Club, said “I’m so thankful to have been able to participate in a truly special program where I got to meet some amazing people. I also have the most wonderful opportunity to be an on-set intern this summer due to Fresh Films, and I’m beyond grateful and excited.”
And LaNett Stanley-Turner, a Parent Liaison at B.E.S.T Academy noted “Fresh Films is a great program and it provides opportunities for our students to be exposed to a whole new industry.”
About Detective’s Club:
A diverse group of youth will be training on-set of Fresh Films' TV show "Detective's Club" (aka Moochie Kalala Detectives Club). Called “Zany, educational fun” by the Chicago Tribune and nominated for an Emmy award, the show features four kid-detectives who meet with zoologists, paleontologists and other experts to uncover the truth behind crazy stories like beluga whales who sing! Featuring experts from the Putnam Museum and Science Center, Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and other institutions. Series Preview Video
About Fresh Films:
Fresh Films creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training youth in all aspects of the entertainment industry. Youth collaborate on-set rotating through every film position – from camera and sound, to editing and effects – to gain technical and workplace skills for college and future careers. Our productions have been seen on DIRECTV, PBS, IFC, iTunes, Amazon, Redbox, in theatres and in twelve international countries. In addition, our alumni work across the industry from BET to Marvel Studios to Warner Brothers. For more information, visit www.freshfilms.org.
Media Contact:
Danielle Scott
Marketing Director, Fresh Films
daniellescott@freshfilms.org
###
Danielle Scott
Fresh Films
daniellescott@freshfilms.org