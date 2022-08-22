Elaine Acker and The Cookbook Creative. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Elaine Acker, Founder & CEO of The Cookbook Creative, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Elaine Acker and The Cookbook Creative are inspiring people to create their own cookbook. What an amazing interview with an interesting entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Elaine Acker, Founder & CEO of The Cookbook Creative for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Elaine Acker joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
The Cookbook Creative knows it can take time to turn a great idea into a published cookbook. To do it right, you need an easy way to organize your recipes and stories. Unfortunately, many writers feel overwhelmed and quit before they even get started. They believe publishing your own cookbook should be easy and they understand that a step-by-step process can make any project seem manageable. That’s why they have turned their 40+ years of publishing experience into an easy-to-use online publishing platform. They have also designed clean, modern templates to ensure you’ll create a book you’ll be proud of. They say stop putting your awesome cookbook idea on the back burner and turn your recipes and stories into a professionally published cookbook!
Elaine Acker joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Elaine Acker discusses the newest offerings of The Cookbook Creative, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Elaine Acker joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Elaine Acker was amazing. The success of The Cookbook Creative is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Elaine Acker on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like The Cookbook Creative. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Elaine Acker who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Elaine Acker”.
