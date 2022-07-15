5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Real-World Evidence & Life Sciences Analytics Conference - Tech Impact on Real World Data
EINPresswire.com/ -- While clinical trials encompass the foundational steps towards the potential widespread availability of drugs post-approval, a number of factors based on demographics, co-morbidities, environmental impact, food habits & routines or habits can end up being overlooked which affect the efficacy & suitability of a certain drug/treatment for a particular patient.
The 5th Annual MARKETSANDMARKETS REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE & LIFE SCIENCES ANALYTICS CONFERENCE shall play host to expert researchers working deep in the field, who have had a chance to reflect on the changing framework of real world data (RWD) collection as impacted by the pandemic years. Advancements in technology has facilitated adoption of smart devices like wearables & digital health trackers allowing pharma companies to generate real world evidence (RWE) by analyzing a wide spectrum of datapoints from new & novel sources apart from the usual electronic health records, patient billing records, admin or insurance claims and patient-generated health data.
Scheduled for the 20th - 21st of OCTOBER 2022 in BOSTON - USA, the conference provides a great opportunity to connect & discuss thought provoking topics with peers in the community while imbibing invaluable insights from intricately crafted presentations by industry leaders!
A SNIPPET OF TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED AT THE CONFERENCE
• Regulatory view around data quality & data standards.
• Leveraging RWE to improve market access.
• The adoption & role of AI & ML in clinical trials.
• The expanded role of Real World Evidence for Digital Health.
• Panel Discussion on lessons learned from the recent results of the FDA’s
• Pilot program RCT DUPLICATE.
• Real-World Data & Advanced Analytics.
• RWE to inform decision making process in rare diseases where there is lack of evidence.
INTRODUCING THE ESTEEMED PANEL OF SPEAKERS
• CHARLES MAKIN, Global Head, Real World Evidence Strategy, BIOGEN
• JOEL IFF, Senior Director Global Market Access, SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, USA
• MELVA COVINGTON, Senior Vice President, Research and Patient Outcomes, CURIO DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS
• NNEKA ONWUDIWE, Former PRO/PE Regulatory Review Officer, FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
• HUAN HUANG, Director, HEOR, G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
• JENNIFER WEBSTER, Senior Director, Precision Medicine RWE Lead, PFIZER
• ERIC SARPONG, Director, Real-World Data Analytics and Innovation, Centre for Observation and Real-World Evidence (CORE), MERCK
