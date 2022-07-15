Submit Release
Twelve Gang Members Arrested Within Three Days

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested nine Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) and two 18th Street gang members from El Salvador, and a Mexican national Paisas gang member since Wednesday.

On July 13, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended five MS-13 and a Paisa gang member. The Paisa has been sentenced to more than five years incarceration for criminal charges ranging from larceny to fighting to avoid prosecution and includes being present in the U.S. after deportation. His criminal history in the U.S. dates back to 2004.

On July 14, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents arrested a male and female near Roma. Record checks revealed the two migrants are MS-13 gang members. RGC agents arrested two MS-13, and an 18th Steet in two separate groups the same day. 

Early this morning, MCS agents apprehended a group of seven migrants near Granjeno. One of the Salvadoran migrants stated he is an 18th Street gang member.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

